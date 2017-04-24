Georges Abdallah to go hunger strike in support of Palestinian prisoners

Leftist Lebanese prisoner Georges Abdallah Monday announced he will go on a three-day hunger strike in solidarity with roughly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners who have done the same for over a week



Joseph Abdallah, a member of the International Campaign to Free Georges Abdallah, added in a Facebook post that several of his inmates in France, where he is serving a life sentence, will join the three-day solidarity hunger strike.



Georges Abdallah last went on hunger strike for three days in August 2016, also in support of Palestinian prisoners.

...