Four linked to Beddawi clashes handed to Army

Four people suspected of being connected to clashes that broke out in a north Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp early Monday were handed over to the Lebanese Army. Heavy clashes erupted early Monday between the joint Palestinian security force in Beddawi Camp near Tripoli and a group of drug dealers, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The clashes left one drug dealer wounded and caused severe damage to cars and shops in the camp.



According to the agency, there are more than 16,500 registered refugees in Beddawi, in addition to thousands of others who were displaced to the camp from the nearby Nahr al-Bared Camp following 2007 clashes between the Lebanese Army and Fatah al-Islam.

