EDL contractors angered as meeting canceled

Electricite du Liban contract workers temporarily suspended protests over their employment classification Monday in anticipation of a meeting with Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil – but the meeting was either canceled or never agreed to in the first place.



According to the General Labor Confederation, a meeting was then set for Tuesday between Abi Khalil and a delegation of EDL contract workers led by union President Bechara Asmar, who was present at the protest alongside other members of the confederation.



The workers warned that they would once again block the entrances of ministry buildings if the meeting proved fruitless.



EDL's contract workers were hired to carry out the state-owned company's services by three private service providers in 2012 .

