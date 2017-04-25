Armenians commemorate Genocide

Thousands of men, women and children of all ages flocked to Martyrs' Square in Downtown Beirut Monday to commemorate 102 years since the Armenian Genocide.



The ceremony was organized by the three major Armenian political parties in Lebanon: Tashnag, Ramgavar and Hunchag.



The commemorative event included speeches by notable Armenian figures, in addition to addresses by MPs representing President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri.



On April 16 a referendum granted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, prompting fears he may continue what some observers have dubbed a "neo-Ottoman" policy.



Turkey denies the Genocide, arguing the killings were caused by instability and conflict affecting Turks, Armenians and others.

