Bou Assi scraps refugee-counting program, sparking contract workers to protest

Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi Monday halted a ministry program to document the numbers and distribution of Syrian refugees in the country, leading the nearly 400 contract workers laid off by the move to protest. In a news conference held at his office in Badaro, Bou Assi officially announced that all work on the National Program for Monitoring Urgent Population Mobility that tried to establish exactly how many Syrian refugees were in Lebanon – a program that employed 387 contractors – had stopped.



Bou Assi said the ministry program was supposed to conclude at the end of 2016 but he had managed to extend it until April.



During this extension period, the minister evaluated the work of the program over the past two years.



Some 30 contractors lambasted Bou Assi's decision to halt the program.



Bou Assi reportedly vowed that the workers would be paid their delayed salaries.



The worker criticized the ministry, saying that at one point contractors working in the mobility program were asked to stop their work on that program, and were requested to join another program.

...