Bitter choice: Parliament extension or 1960 vote law

BEIRUT: Amid dwindling chances of rivals being able to clinch a deal on a new electoral law before a May 15 deadline, all signs indicate that the country is poised for one of two bitter choices: A new extension of Parliament's term, or holding elections under the controversial 1960 winner-take-all system.



Future Movement MP Oqab Saqr said Monday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri was consulting with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and MP Walid Jumblatt before announcing an electoral law proposal before May 15 aimed at resolving the monthslong crisis over a new voting system that would avert a fresh parliamentary crisis and set the stage for holding elections later this year.Future



"The broad lines of Hariri's proposal call for the creation of a senate and the election of a Parliament that takes into account the 'qualification voting' only for one time," Araji told Akhbar al-Yom news agency. He warned that if political blocs failed to reach an agreement on a new electoral law, the country would plunge into a parliamentary vacuum.



Under the PSP's proposal, voters would elect 64 MPs on a winner-take-all system across 26 electoral constituencies, similar to the system of the 1960 electoral law.



Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel blasted the government for refraining to meet to explore a new electoral law, warning that the elections would "inevitably" be delayed.

