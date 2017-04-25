NSSF take to streets to protest state budget

Employees from the National Social Security Fund staged a protest against the draft state budget on Tuesday over two articles that they say could destroy the state's insurance and pension fund.



NSSF employees reject articles 68 and 54 of the state budget, which would exempt the government and business owners of their dues to the NSSF.



Protesters argued that the two articles would destabilize the finances of the institution, and would encourage employers to stop paying into the NSSF.



The NSSF provides medical insurance and pensions to Lebanese employees paid through lifetime contributions.



Employers are currently required to register their employees in the NSSF and must contribute to the fund for the workers.

