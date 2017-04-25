Lebanese Army conducts air strikes against militants hideouts on northeastern border

Lebanese Army helicopters struck militant hideouts along Lebanon's northeastern border, inflicting a number of casualties among the ranks of Daesh (ISIS), media reports said overnight Monday.



The Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center said in a tweet that the army targeted Daesh (ISIS) posts on the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck with a number of rockets, reporting several casualties.



Hezbollah had targeted a Daesh field command center in the area of Shaabat al-Khabiyeh on Ras Baalbeck's outskirts, the group's media outlets reported.

...