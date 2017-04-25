US aircraft lands in Riyaq to deliver aid to Lebanese Army

A United States military transport aircraft Tuesday landed in at Riyaq air base in the Bekaa Valley to deliver aid to the Lebanese Army, a week after a similar operation was conducted.



A security source told The Daily Star that the U.S. C-5 transport plane dispatched artillery and heavy weaponry, as well as logistical support to the Lebanese Army.



Riyaq air base is one of the largest Army installations in the country and is home to most of the Army's operating aircraft.



Lebanese Army helicopters struck militant hideouts along Lebanon's northeastern border, inflicting a number of casualties among the ranks of Daesh (ISIS), media reports said overnight Monday.

...