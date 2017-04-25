EDL contractors go on strike anticipating meeting with Energy Minister

Electricite du Liban contract workers Tuesday suspended work at the company's branches in anticipation of a meeting with Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil next week.



The contractors, who are demanding full-time employment, had blocked the road leading to the Energy Ministry on Emile Lahoud Boulevard in Metn, obstructing the minister's entry to the building Monday.



They said that a meeting was set to happen on Tuesday, however the meeting was either canceled or never agreed to in the first place.



EDL's contract workers were hired to carry out the state-owned company's services by three private service providers in 2012 .

