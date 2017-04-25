Vote law deadlock could lead to dictatorship: Aoun

Lebanon could become a dictatorship if lawmakers extend their terms or if parliamentary elections are further delayed, said President Michel Aoun on Tuesday.



Aoun has previously issued a stern warning against a new extension of Parliament's term, or holding elections under the 1960 law by pledging to eliminate hurdles blocking an agreement on a new vote system.



The president Tuesday also denounced parties that are only seeking their personal interests and favoring vote laws that give them a step ahead of others at the polls.

