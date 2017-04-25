Electoral law discussions over fine details: Bassil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Tuesday said that politicians are currently debating the fine details of a new electoral law.



Bassil also dismissed critics of the Free Patriotic Movement during the electoral law debates.



Bassil proposed a two-staged "qualification law," which was widely met with opposition.



Progressive Socialist Party MP Ghazi Aridi announced the party's take on a hybrid electoral law on Saturday, calling for half the seats to be elected through a proportional voting system and the other half in the current winner-take-all 1960 voting law.

