Lebanon deporting migrant workers with kids

After a lull throughout most of 2015 and 2016, General Security has resumed deporting foreign domestic workers who have had children in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch reported Tuesday. Since last summer, Lebanese authorities have reportedly detained at least 21 migrant domestic workers with children, claiming that the workers had given birth in the country, were not living with their employers or both.



When contacted for comment, a source at General Security would not discuss the allegation that the directorate is deporting workers purely on the basis of having had a child while in Lebanon. However, he noted that there were many rules that currently govern how foreign workers are allowed to live in the country



According to Bassam Khawaja, a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, there is little information available as to why exactly General Security restarted deportations of this particular category of workers.

