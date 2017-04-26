Global March for Science: No room for irrationality

On the occasion of Earth Day, a global March for Science took place on April 22, 2017, in Washington and spilling over to more than 600 cities around the world. The march was considered a celebration of science, highlighting the crucial role of science in our daily lives and the need to give back respect to evidence-based research that builds on our awareness and understanding of the world around us.



Science is here not to impede but rather make and influence policies. The best way to guarantee that is for science to reach out to communities. Let the people engage with science, through education, communication and dialogue between scientists and communities.



The global march for science presented a scientific community that values diversity in thought, able to bring a whole planet together to defend the brain in every one of us humans.

