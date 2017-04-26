Energy minister hits back at EDL protesters

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Tuesday said the ministry could not and would not break the law to meet the demands of angry Electricite du Liban contract workers.



Abi Khalil condemned the protests for their interference with the smooth running of the ministry.



Protesters Monday blocked the road to the ministry and set tires ablaze, preventing Abi Khalil from entering his office.



Earlier this month, the workers blocked access to the customer service gate at EDL headquarters, warning of escalatory acts of protest.



Protesting government practices Tuesday were National Social Security Fund employees, who demonstrated against two articles in Lebanon's draft state budget that, they say, might destroy the state's insurance and pension fund.

...