STL: Accuracy of cellphone-coverage maps contested

Special Tribunal for Lebanon defense counselor Chad Mair cross-examined expert witness John Edward Philips throughout Tuesday's hearing, focusing on anomalies in cellular coverage maps and questioning testimonies made based on unclear data.



The data was then used to create cellular coverage maps, which the prosecution has previously used to track the movements of the five accused.



During last month's cross-examination of expert witness Gary Platt – another covert cellular networks specialist – defense counselor Vincent Courcelle-Labrousse similarly found that Platt could not confirm the accuracy of cellular coverage maps.



At the time, Courcelle-Labrousse, representing the interests of Hussein Oneissi, claimed the maps could be up to "30 or 40 percent inaccurate".

...