Palestinians mull boosting force in Ain al-Hilweh

The newly formed security force engaged in clashes on April 7 with members of an extremist group led by Al-Qaeda-linked Bilal Badr.



The group allegedly tried to prevent the deployment of the force in one of the areas Badr's men claimed was under their control.



The near six days of continuous clashes between the security force and Badr's group mainly focused on his former stronghold in the camp's Al-Tiri neighborhood.



The clashes, which left at least 10 dead and over 50 wounded, reportedly ended with Badr leaving Al-Tiri for another area in the camp.



When asked about claims that the security force hadn't fully deployed in Al-Tiri, the source said this wasn't true.

...