U.S. delivers more military aid to Bekaa base

Despite official denials, reports emerged Tuesday that another United States military transport aircraft landed at the Riyaq military air base in the Bekaa Valley, as the Lebanese Army increased its targeting of militants along the northeastern border. An unidentified U.S. Air Force transport aircraft landed at Zahle's Riyaq military airport, dropping off a significant amount of weapons and ammunition for the Lebanese Army, a security source told The Daily Star.



Last Monday, a C-17 transport plane landed at the same airport, to deliver what sources at the time said was artillery, heavy weaponry and logistical support equipment for the Lebanese Army.



Last Saturday, the Army carried out an operation that killed a Daesh emir and led to the arrest of 10 suspected militants near Arsal.



The Army source explained that the increase in military activity was consistent with the military's general strategy.

