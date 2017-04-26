Court to forge ahead despite Assir’s refusal to cooperate

The trial of radical Islamic Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir will press on at the next session scheduled for May 16, after a court hearing Tuesday was postponed due to the lead defendant refusing to address the court. A judicial source told The Daily Star Tuesday that despite Assir refusing to address the court and both his lawyers and those representing many of the 71 other co-defendants boycotting the session, authorities will press ahead with the prosecution's case regardless of Assir's level of cooperation.



During the questioning, Assir, who is on trial for his role in the 2013 Abra clashes, refused to answer questions, claiming that the court session was against his rights.



When Judge Hani al-Hajjar asked the defendant who had fired the first shots that led to the clashes, Assir remained silent.

...