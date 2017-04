Truck drivers in Lebanon Wednesday blocked several highways and main roads for a third consecutive day, protesting against the closure of rock quarries and crushers, the Internal Security Forces' Traffic Management Center reported.



The Ouzai highway south of Beirut was congested with traffic as truck drivers also partially closed off the Safra and Al-Assad highways towards the capital.



Elsewhere, they blocked the Zahrani highway and the Wadi al-Zaina main road in southern Lebanon.

...