Communist Party calls for Labor Day protests

Communist Party leader Hanna Gharib Wednesday called on the Lebanese to take part en masse in a planned protest on Labor Day.



Gharib said in a televised address that the day "comes within the open battle against the alliance of authority".



He called on the Lebanese to escalate the popular movements ahead of the May 15 deadline, when Parliament is scheduled to hold a session.



Gharib also rejected all the proposed electoral law formulas, reiterating his party's support for a full proportional electoral law with Lebanon as one constituency.

