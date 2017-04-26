Lebanese Army deploys near Beddawi camp in search of gunmen

The Lebanese Army Wednesday deployed heavily outside a north Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp in search of gunmen.



Heavy clashes had erupted between the joint Palestinian security force in Beddawi Camp and a group of drug dealers.



According to UNRWA, there are more than 16,500 registered refugees in Beddawi, in addition to thousands of others who were displaced to the camp from the nearby Nahr al-Bared Camp following 2007 clashes between the Lebanese Army and Fatah al-Islam.



A security source said that Palestinian factions at the Beddawi Camp will not allow the security situation to deteriorate or turn into a battlefield, as the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh did.

