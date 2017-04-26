Economy Minister announces initiatives to bolster ties with Russia

Economy Minister Raed Khoury Wednesday said that Lebanon and Russia were seeking to bolster economic and bilateral ties between the two countries.



There have also been plans to open branches of Lebanese banks in Russia and vice versa.



A high-ranking Lebanese delegation composed of economy, trade, industry, and tourism ministers, as well as the president of Beirut Chambers of Commerce Mohamed Choucair, the chairman of Bank of Beirut, the CEO of Cedrus Bank and businessmen visited Russia last week in a bid to strengthen economic relations.

...