Palestinians enlarge joint security force in Ain al-Hilweh

A source at the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp said that a large number of the joint force would deploy in the notorious Al-Tiri neighborhood and fixed checkpoints will be erected in the area.



The source said that Fatah Movement initially opposed boosting the number of the force members, however, it agreed to it afterwards.



The nearly six days of continuous clashes between the security force and Badr's group mainly focused on his former stronghold in the camp's Al-Tiri neighborhood.

...