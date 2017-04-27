Pandemonium prevails as truckers cut off roads

Truck drivers have blocked vital roads across the country since Monday in protest of a decision by the Interior Ministry to ban all work at quarries and by rock crushers across Lebanon for a month until the Cabinet can meet and take the appropriate decision.



At around 11 a.m. Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, who heads the council, issued a statement warning truckers that the state could resort to force if they did not disperse and if the roads were not reopened within an hour.



Machnouk also voiced doubt that any political force was supporting the actions of the truck drivers Wednesday morning.



Truck drivers began blocking vital highways and main roads leading to the capital Beirut in the early hours of the morning.



The Ouzai highway south of Beirut was congested with traffic as truck drivers partially closed off the Safra and Chamoun highways toward Beirut.



They also blocked the Zahrani highway and the Wadi Zeina main road in southern Lebanon.



Another video shot on the airport highway depicted a separate altercation between motorists and truckers.

...