Factions working to keep Beddawi calm

The Palestinian factions in a north Lebanon refugee camp said they will work to maintain calm in the camp after shooting broke out Wednesday following overnight tensions.



The developments in the Beddawi camp near Tripoli came after the factions handed four people over to the Lebanese Army Monday.



The situation did not escalate further Tuesday night, the source said, adding that there was general agreement among the Palestinian factions that the situation in Beddawi must be stabilized.



The source said the Lebanese Army has the right to take measures it deems appropriate either to prevent people with ill intentions from entering the camp, or to be ready to arrest anyone leaving the camp who is wanted by the authorities.



Sources added that Palestinian factions are handling the situation in Beddawi delicately.

