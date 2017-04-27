Solution is accord on vote law, not extension or vacuum: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Wednesday he opposed a new extension of Parliament's term, adding that he was trying to reconcile the rival parties' conflicting attitudes in a bid to reach an agreement on a new electoral law before a May 15 deadline.



Hariri, speaking to reporters after meeting with Berri at his Ain al-Tineh residence, urged parliamentary blocs to make concessions as the Future bloc did in order to facilitate reaching a new vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections. He also said he would call for a Cabinet session next week to follow up on the ongoing talks on a new electoral law.



God willing, we will reach a solution". He said if Parliament's term were to be extended, it would be a "technical" extension to prepare for the implementation of a new electoral law.



On April 12, Aoun suspended Parliament's meeting for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for now.



The meeting came two days after a high-ranking Progressive Socialist Party delegation met with Hariri to brief him on the party's recently announced hybrid vote law proposal.

