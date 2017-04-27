Lebanese apple farmers demand compensation, threaten to escalate protests

Apple farmers Thursday protested in Nahr Ibrahim and Halat in north Lebanon, demanding that the state compensate them as was agreed last year under former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government.



Khair added that the funds will be transferred to the Higher Relief Committee, which will in turn handle the "administrative and financial measures" to ensure that the farmers are paid.



In September, the Lebanese Farmers' Association called on the state to support the apple season by paying LL8,000 ($5.30) in return for each box weighing 20 kilograms, due to their financial losses.



Former agriculture minister Akram Chehayeb responded by contacting Jordanian and Egyptian authorities to increase apple exports by the end of October 2016 .

