Mill Owners' Syndicate decries flour imports

A delegation of Mill Owners' Syndicate Thursday discussed with the Economy and Industry Ministers the challenges facing mill owners in Lebanon due to the excessive import of flour, particularly from Turkey.



The National News Agency quoted the industry minister as saying that overcrowding the market has been happening systematically "as if it is aimed to gradually eliminate industrial sectors [in Lebanon]".



The delegation demanded that the Lebanese government treat Turkish flour imports just as the Turkish government would, which they said imposes high taxes on Lebanese flour.

...