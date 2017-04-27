Bassil compares Lebanon's Muslims to those of Mosul

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Thursday compared the Muslims of Lebanon to those of Iraq, a day after a video emerged showing Muslims in Mosul lifting the cross to demand the return of Christians to their land.



A report aired by MTV channel in its new bulletin on Wednesday night showed what it said were Muslims raising the cross outside a hill near a monastery next to the Iraqi flag on the occasion of Saint George's Day.



Many Christians had fled Mosul, fearing their lives.



Parliament was set to hold a legislative session on April 13 to extend its term by another year, but President Michel Aoun postponed the session until May 15 in order to leave time for further deliberations among political parties.

...