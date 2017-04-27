Hariri meets Aoun, says optimistic

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday expressed optimism that there will soon be a consensus parliamentary electoral law, after he met with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.



Hariri urged parliamentary blocs to make concessions as the Future bloc did in order to facilitate reaching a new vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



The absence of the Future Movement's lawmakers as well as those from the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party would definitely thwart the required quorum of 65 MPs, or half of the legislature's 128 members plus one, for the Parliament session.



On April 12, Aoun suspended Parliament's meeting for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for now.

