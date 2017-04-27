Israel violates Blue Line, seizes livestock

Israel Thursday carried out a number of violations along the Blue Line, breached Lebanon's territorial waters and its forces attempted to abduct a 23-year-old Lebanese shepherd.



However, the patrol confiscated the shepherd's flock that were grazing in the area, crossing 30 meters over the Blue Line that was established by the U.N. upon Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.



An Israeli navy gunboat also opened fire between 9:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. into Lebanon's territorial waters, the Lebanese Army announced Thursday, a day after an Israeli gunboat entered Lebanon's territorial waters off the southern coast.



Israel's air force and navy regularly violate Lebanon's sovereignty.

