Lebanon can minimize impact of new US sanctions: Hariri

Lebanon is capable of working with U.S. authorities to minimize the impact of new sanctions targeting Hezbollah and its affiliates, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday.



A high-ranking Lebanese political and banking delegation is set to travel to Washington in May in a bid to dissuade U.S. authorities from expanding the list of American sanctions against individuals and groups suspected of links with Hezbollah.



It is not yet clear whether Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh will be part of the delegation.



The new draft, which has not yet been introduced in the House, has reportedly added new entities such as the Amal Movement to the list of sanctioned parties.

...