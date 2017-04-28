Hariri aims to curb sanctions impact

Lebanon will work with U.S. authorities in a bid to minimize the impact of new sanctions being drafted to target Hezbollah financing and its suspected affiliates, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday.



The prime minister also chaired a meeting Thursday at the Grand Serail with a delegation from north Lebanon municipalities.



The prime minister revealed that this was the first of a series of meetings that will focus on specific regions in order to prepare the groundwork for discussing development matters in Cabinet.



Hariri added that the next meeting would take place with east Lebanon municipalities from the Bekaa region.



Hasbani also met privately with Hariri at the Grand Serail.

