Anticlimactic day as truckers suspend strike

Although truckers have been demonstrating the closure of quarries across Lebanon since Monday, their protest climaxed Wednesday.



As the free flow of traffic across Lebanon was compromised, Machnouk held an emergency meeting of the Central Security Council, which resulted in an instruction for security forces to take necessary measures to ensure roads remain open.



Trucks were also parked on the side of the Zahrani highway in southern Lebanon and the already congested Dahr al-Baidar highway in east Lebanon.



Truck drivers on the Zahrani highway held banners with pictures of Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah.



The banners indicated the truckers' support for the two leaders despite the pair not publicly endorsing the truckers' cause.

...