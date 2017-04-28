Lebanese govt denies being informed of UAE apple ban

Despite the United Arab Emirates' reported import ban on apples from Lebanon, Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zeaiter denied being informed of the move by any Emirati government officials.



The UAE's Climate Change and Environment Ministry announced Monday it would impose a ban on various types of produce that didn't meet specifications, which included Lebanese apples.



The problem thus lies with how farmers apply pesticides, rather than with the pesticides alone.



Apple farmers in the north Bekaa town of Nabi Othman briefly blocked the main Baalbeck-Hermel road, calling on President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri to assist them.



Apple farmers from Bsharri and Tannourine canceled a protest scheduled for Thursday in north Lebanon's Chekka.

