Terrorism suspects tried to join Ain al-Hilweh extremist Badr

General Security forces announced Thursday the arrest of a Syrian and a Palestinian for their suspected affiliation with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly the Al-Qaeda affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra.



According to a statement released by General Security, the detained Palestinian allegedly admitted to contacting a Lebanese commander affiliated with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, identified as Hilal al-Maarouf, to facilitate the suspect's travel to Syria's southern Daraa province.



NNA reported that several other suspects arrested on terrorism charges were also indicted.

...