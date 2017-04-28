Hariri confronts vote law impasse with shuttle diplomacy

Hariri met President Michel Aoun Thursday consulting with him on ongoing efforts to break the monthslong deadlock over a new vote system to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections as rival parties' conflicting positions made it difficult, if not impossible, to reach an agreement on an electoral law before May 15, when Parliament is scheduled to meet to extend its term for one year.



The meeting at Baabda Palace came a day after Hariri had met with Speaker Nabih Berri after which he said he opposed a new extension of Parliament's term, while stressing that he was trying to reconcile the rival parties' conflicting attitudes in a bid to reach an agreement on a new electoral law before May 15 .



Although Hariri renewed his opposition to the extension of Parliament's term, Hariri declined to answer a question on whether he would attend or boycott the May 15 Parliament extension session.



Hariri said he supported Aoun's decision on April 12 to suspend Parliament's meeting for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for now.

...