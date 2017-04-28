Lebanese arrested in northern Israel

Israeli Defense Forces Thursday night arrested a Lebanese citizen after he crossed the southern border and ended up in the border-town of Kiryat Shmona, the Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center reported.



Ali Merei reportedly crossed from the Lebanese border-town of Kfar Kila into northern Israel's Metula.



The War Media Center added that Merei was transferred to UNIFIL forces, who will then hand him over to the Lebanese Army for questioning.



Its forces also attempted to abduct a 23-year-old Lebanese shepherd.

...