Timely elections key to preserving Lebanon's democracy: British Ambassador

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter Friday met with Speaker Nabih Berri and urged for the "timely conduct" of parliamentary elections, a statement from the British embassy in Beirut said.



Shorter hailed Lebanon's "current political momentum," highlighting the election of President Michel Aoun, the formation of a new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the ongoing efforts for a new Parliamentary vote law.



On April 12, President Aoun suspended Parliament's meeting for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for the time being.



Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, but political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.

