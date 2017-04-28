Hospital employees protest for third consecutive day

President of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, Bechara Asmar, Friday praised employees of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital for their civility on the third day of an open-ended protest, the National News Agency reported.



The demonstration has been ongoing for three days at the hospital campus on the outskirts of southern Beirut, with employees demanding that the hospital administration take their rights and working conditions into consideration.



The employees Tuesday had said in a statement that they would begin protesting Wednesday.



After several changes in the board and administration, the hospital has upped its standards, but still fails to meet its employees' demands.

