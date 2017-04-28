Lebanon attracted world's largest oil companies: Abi Khalil

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Friday hailed Lebanon's ability to attract "the world's largest oil companies" to invest in its oil and gas sector.



The energy minister announced Wednesday that two Russian firms, as well as an Iranian firm, were among eight companies that were selected in a prequalification round ahead of the second bidding stage for oil and gas exploration off Lebanon's coast.



Abi Khalil had announced in January that three partially disputed offshore blocks bordering Israel would be among the five initially up for bidding in Lebanon's first oil and gas licensing round.

...