Berri's proposal worth discussion: Future MP

Future MP Ammar Houri Friday said that his party is studying the drafts Speaker Nabih Berri proposed for the new electoral law.



On Thursday, the speaker said he had finalized two draft laws, one for an electoral law based on complete proportionality and another that calls for the creation of a senate as stipulated by the Taif Accord.



On April 12, President Aoun suspended parliamentary meetings for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for the time being.

