Free Patriotic Movement sacrificed seats: Bassil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Friday said that the Free Patriotic Movement had "sacrificed seats" and made compromises when proposing new electoral laws in order to prevent a parliamentary vacuum.



Bassil's most recent electoral law proposal was the two-staged qualification electoral law, mostly met with opposition.



Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday he had finalized two draft laws, one for an electoral law based on complete proportionality and another that calls for the creation of a senate as stipulated by the Taif Accord.



Politicians are still scrambling to agree on a new electoral law in time for a Parliament session on May 15 .

...