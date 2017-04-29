Hariri plans Russia visit to talk trade

A source close to Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday confirmed the premier's intention to visit Moscow to follow up on developments in bilateral economic relations, after he reportedly expressed an interest during a meeting with business leaders.



Reports surfaced after Hariri met with Mohammad Choucair, president of the Chambers of Commerce, Agriculture and Industry, and Jacques Sarraf, a leading Lebanese industrialist, at the Grand Serail.



Touching on the economic situation, Hariri met with the CEO of Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal, Raouf Abou Zaki, ahead of the start of the Arab Economic Forum that will be held in Lebanon next month.



The forum, which will see Lebanon and international officials, ministers and companies, will be opened by Hariri on May 9 .

...