Tensions rise outside Shartouni trial hearing

Tensions rose between supporters and opponents of the trial hearing the case of the assassination of President-elect Bachir Gemayel in 1982, as both groups demonstrated outside the courthouse Friday. The Judicial Council, chaired by Judge Jean Fahed, adjourned the third trial session until July 7, when another session is expected to be set to issue a verdict in the case.



Shartouni, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, is being tried in absentia as he escaped Lebanese custody when Syrian troops stormed east Beirut in 1990 .



For around two hours during the trial, Shartouni supporters and SSNP members rallied in front of the Justice Palace to denounce the trial, goading Kataeb party members to gather in a counter-protest.

