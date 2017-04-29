Ibrahim warns war ‘a matter of time’ without political consensus

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim Friday said some recent political rhetoric has not helped bolster Lebanon's national unity and that it didn't bode well for the country.



The country's political parties remain at odds with only a matter of weeks before Parliament's term expires on June 20 . The absence of an electoral law and President Michel Aoun's refusal to accept a Parliamentary extension for a third term has once again forced the country into a state of political deadlock.



If Parliament's term expires and its mandate is not extended while there is no electoral law, then Lebanon would be plunged into an unprecedented constitutional crisis or elections would be organized using the existing 1960 law.

...