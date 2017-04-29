Groundwork laid for human rights institute

A roundtable discussion on the structure and functions of the new Committee for the Protection from Torture was held Friday in the presence of the Ambassador of the European Union Christina Lassen and the Minister of State for Human Rights Ayman Choucair. The committee is a monitoring body within the National Human Rights Institute, established by a law passed by Parliament on Oct. 19, 2016 . The institute – which is scheduled to become operational by June – will monitor the human rights situation in Lebanon, receive complaints of violations and issue periodic reports and recommendations.



The discussion delved into the mechanism of the committee as established by the law and aimed at informing attending ministers and public officials of its operation, ahead of the appointment of the 10 members of the committee in the coming months.



According to Moukheiber, the fact that Lebanon is now close to launching its NHRI shows that the issue of ending torture is being prioritized.

...