Rivals rush to clinch vote law deal to avert disaster

Rival factions engaged Friday in a feverish flurry of political activity aimed at clinching a deal on a new vote law ahead of a May 15 deadline to spare the country a fresh crisis and set the stage for parliamentary elections later this year.



Amid a gloomy outlook for an agreement on a new electoral law being reached before May 15, when Parliament is scheduled to meet to extend its term for one year, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil warned Friday that supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement would take to the streets as means of pressure on political adversaries to agree on a new electoral law, and subsequently avert a new lengthy extension of the legislature's mandate.



Part of the consultations on a new vote law, Bassil, the FPM leader, hosted a meeting at the Foreign Ministry that was attended by Hussein Khalil, a political aide to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Nader Hariri, chief of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's staff, MP George Adwan, the Lebanese Force's deputy leader, and MP Ghazi Aridi representing the Progressive Socialist Party.



Absent from the meeting was Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, a top political aide to Speaker Nabih Berri, who had represented the Amal Movement in talks on a new electoral law.

