General Security arrests Palestinian for Daesh links

A Palestinian was arrested on the suspicion of belonging to Daesh (ISIS), General Security said in a statement on Saturday.



B.Q., who had fought along the extremist group in Syria.



The two Syrians had arrived in the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, near Sidon, and joined an extremist group led by Al-Qaeda-linked Bilal Badr.



Badr's group allegedly tried to prevent the deployment of the joint Palestinian security force in one of the areas which Badr's men claimed was under their control.

...